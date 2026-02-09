Head to Head Survey: Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) vs. Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF)

Risk and Volatility

Evotec has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Evotec and Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evotec 20.85% 16.02% 7.81% Acerus Pharmaceuticals -924.33% N/A -74.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evotec and Acerus Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evotec $572.16 million 2.04 $7.14 million $0.41 8.61 Acerus Pharmaceuticals $2.12 million 0.80 -$33.82 million ($3.57) -0.06

Evotec has higher revenue and earnings than Acerus Pharmaceuticals. Acerus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evotec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Evotec beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evotec

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties. The EVT Innovate develops drug discovery projects, assets and platforms, both internally or through academic collaborations. The company was founded by Manfred Eigen, Karsten Henco, Ulrich Aldag, Freimut Leidenberger, Heinrich Maria Schulte, Rudolf Rigler, and Charles Weissmann on December 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on the commercialization and development of prescription products that improve patient experience, with a focus in the field of men’s health. It focuses on therapeutics for urology, andrology, and endocrinology. Its products include Estrace and Natesto. The company was founded by Bruce D. Brydon, Rolf K. Reininghaus and Mark L. Thompson on September 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

