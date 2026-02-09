Contrasting Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) & MDWerks (OTCMKTS:MDWK)

MDWerks (OTCMKTS:MDWK – Get Free Report) and Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

MDWerks has a beta of 17.29, suggesting that its stock price is 1,629% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jumia Technologies has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get MDWerks alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MDWerks and Jumia Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDWerks 0 0 0 0 0.00 Jumia Technologies 1 0 4 0 2.60

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Jumia Technologies has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 44.47%. Given Jumia Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jumia Technologies is more favorable than MDWerks.

16.5% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MDWerks and Jumia Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDWerks -179.07% -308.26% -88.71% Jumia Technologies -40.86% -116.72% -42.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MDWerks and Jumia Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDWerks $2.36 million 15.82 -$1.62 million ($0.03) -5.32 Jumia Technologies $173.22 million 8.44 -$99.09 million N/A N/A

MDWerks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jumia Technologies.

Summary

Jumia Technologies beats MDWerks on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDWerks

(Get Free Report)

MDWerks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides energy waving technologies in the United States. The company offers green and radio wave technologies. It also produces and sells alcoholic beverages, including whiskey and vodka. In addition, the company develops radio frequency applications. It serves structural engineering, food and beverage, alcoholic beverages, manufacturing, and adhesives industries. MDWerks, Inc. is based in Green Cove Springs, Florida.

About Jumia Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, including phones, electronics, home and living, fashion, beauty, and fast-moving consumer goods; and various digital lifestyle services, such as utility bills payment, airtime recharge, gaming and entertainment, and transport ticketing, as well as financial services comprising micro-loans, insurance, and savings products. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for MDWerks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDWerks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.