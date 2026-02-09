Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives $60.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.3636.

UPST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

In other news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,700. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $498,365.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 284,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,398,962.40. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,707 shares of company stock valued at $633,080. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Upstart by 22.6% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,480,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,625,000 after buying an additional 826,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,009,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,965,000 after acquiring an additional 73,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $67,777,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 971,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,370,000 after acquiring an additional 232,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 79.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 970,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,292,000 after purchasing an additional 430,535 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPST stock opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 173.83 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.52. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $96.43.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud-based lending marketplace that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to assess borrower creditworthiness. The company partners with banks and credit unions, providing its proprietary AI models and underwriting platform to facilitate consumer credit products. By focusing on non?traditional data points—such as education, employment history and other real?time indicators—Upstart seeks to improve approval rates and lower loss rates compared with conventional credit scoring methods.

Upstart’s core offering centers on unsecured personal loans, which borrowers can use for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvements or major purchases.

