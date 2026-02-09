AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Receives $45.66 Consensus PT from Analysts

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.6571.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASTS. Barclays cut AST SpaceMobile from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th.

In other news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $2,940,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,220. This represents a 89.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 382,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,572,882.50. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,765 shares of company stock valued at $187,236 and have sold 2,354,621 shares valued at $164,348,075. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Plan A Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASTS opened at $101.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of -82.09 and a beta of 2.70. AST SpaceMobile has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.48.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.27). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 1,639.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. AST SpaceMobile’s quarterly revenue was up 1236.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company’s core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

