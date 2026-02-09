AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Receives $45.66 Consensus PT from Analysts

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.6571.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASTS. Barclays cut AST SpaceMobile from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Plan A Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ASTS opened at $101.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of -82.09 and a beta of 2.70. AST SpaceMobile has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.48.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.27). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 1,639.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. AST SpaceMobile’s quarterly revenue was up 1236.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company’s core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.
AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.
