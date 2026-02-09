Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Alumis in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Alumis in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Alumis from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alumis in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $37.00 price objective on Alumis in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:ALMS opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of -2.06. Alumis has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $28.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alumis will post -8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 588,235 shares of Alumis stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,853,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,509,296. This trade represents a 46.49% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Tananbaum bought 411,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,988.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,702,536 shares in the company, valued at $96,943,112. This represents a 7.78% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,612,402 shares of company stock valued at $49,352,316. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samsara Biocapital LLC raised its stake in Alumis by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Samsara Biocapital LLC now owns 4,801,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,872 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC grew its holdings in Alumis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC now owns 4,247,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alumis by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after buying an additional 625,404 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alumis by 17.9% in the third quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 3,122,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after buying an additional 474,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alumis during the second quarter worth $5,779,000.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

