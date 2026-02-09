Leggett & Platt (LEG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $938.7360 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 1.6%

LEG stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.72. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 208.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,143,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 772,263 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,236,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 439,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 165.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 657,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 410,171 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,461.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 357,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc is a diversified manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of a wide range of engineered components and products. The company’s offerings span several end markets, including residential bedding, commercial and residential furniture, automotive seating and interiors, aerospace applications and industrial products. By integrating product design with proprietary manufacturing processes, Leggett & Platt serves as a key supplier to both original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors.

The company’s core product lines include coil springs and support systems for mattresses and furniture, adjustable bed mechanisms, engineered components such as extruded and formed metal products, and specialty foam and bedding products.

