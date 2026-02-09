Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “moderate buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Siemens Healthineers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.66. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $30.19.

Siemens Healthineers AG is a leading global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and distributes a broad range of products and services for the healthcare sector. Headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, the company focuses on diagnostic and therapeutic imaging, in vitro diagnostics and advanced digital health solutions. As a spin-off from Siemens AG, Siemens Healthineers has leveraged decades of engineering expertise to establish a comprehensive portfolio that addresses critical needs in modern healthcare.

The company’s core offerings include magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), X-ray and molecular imaging systems, as well as laboratory diagnostics equipment and point-of-care testing devices.

