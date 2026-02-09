Head to Head Contrast: Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) versus AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH)

AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) and Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGM Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cleanspark 1 1 12 1 2.87

AGM Group presently has a consensus price target of $5.77, suggesting a potential upside of 289.86%. Cleanspark has a consensus price target of $21.13, suggesting a potential upside of 109.67%. Given AGM Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AGM Group is more favorable than Cleanspark.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group $32.04 million 0.15 $3.12 million N/A N/A Cleanspark $785.19 million 3.28 $364.46 million ($1.07) -9.42

Cleanspark has higher revenue and earnings than AGM Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.1% of Cleanspark shares are held by institutional investors. 34.9% of AGM Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Cleanspark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group N/A N/A N/A Cleanspark -33.24% 11.74% 7.27%

Risk and Volatility

AGM Group has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleanspark has a beta of 3.47, meaning that its share price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cleanspark beats AGM Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc. operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions. It also engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sales of technology hardware. In addition, the company sells cryptocurrency mining machine and standardized computing equipment, and technical support plans, as well as delivers fintech software services. AGM Group Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Cleanspark

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

