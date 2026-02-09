Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to post earnings of $4.81 per share and revenue of $1.6575 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
Shares of MLM stock opened at $689.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $640.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $622.79. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $441.95 and a one year high of $693.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.07.
Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.50%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,113,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 45.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc (NYSE: MLM) is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value?added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.
In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready?mixed concrete and related materials and services.
