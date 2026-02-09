Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to post earnings of $4.81 per share and revenue of $1.6575 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $689.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $640.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $622.79. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $441.95 and a one year high of $693.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $725.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $676.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MLM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,113,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 45.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc (NYSE: MLM) is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value?added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready?mixed concrete and related materials and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.