Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $285.3480 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $250.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.91 million. On average, analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASND opened at $222.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $118.03 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,367,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 95.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,645,000 after acquiring an additional 880,836 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,286,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5,803.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 183,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,558,000 after acquiring an additional 180,771 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 457.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 191,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,153,000 after acquiring an additional 157,505 shares during the last quarter.

ASND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.76.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a Denmark?based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for rare endocrine diseases. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Hellerup, the company leverages its proprietary TransCon drug delivery platform to create long?acting prodrugs designed to improve safety, efficacy and patient convenience. Ascendis Pharma maintains research and development operations in Europe and the United States, with clinical studies spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

The company’s lead product, lonapegsomatropin (Skytrofa®), is a once?weekly growth hormone therapy approved by the U.S.

