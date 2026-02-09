Kraft Heinz (KHC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 Prepared Remarks results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $6.3774 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 Prepared Remarks earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 6:00 AM ET.

KHC opened at $24.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.08. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

In related news, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $3,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 686,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,046,797.94. This trade represents a 15.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 172.4% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 170.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.16.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

