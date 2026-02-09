Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to post earnings of $3.30 per share and revenue of $7.6171 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE:PAG opened at $166.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.94. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $134.05 and a fifty-two week high of $189.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.71.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.17, for a total value of $336,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 16,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,379.74. This trade represents a 11.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 506.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc (NYSE: PAG), headquartered in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, is an international transportation services company primarily focused on automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company retails new and pre-owned vehicles across a broad spectrum of brands, while offering parts, maintenance, collision repair and reconditioning services. In addition, Penske provides financing and insurance products through its integrated finance and insurance operations, supporting both retail customers and commercial clients.

Formed in 1990 as United Auto Group and publicly traded since 1999, Penske Automotive Group has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a network of dealerships and service centers across the United States and Europe.

