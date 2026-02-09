Wall Street Zen Upgrades Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) to “Strong-Buy”

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

KLIC has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC opened at $70.92 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -58.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $199.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.740 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 23,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,130. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total transaction of $1,695,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 126,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,639.57. This represents a 19.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 36,204 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,450 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 541.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 665,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,038,000 after buying an additional 561,571 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,532,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,241,000 after acquiring an additional 409,116 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,313,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,043,000 after acquiring an additional 392,691 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 549.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 321,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 271,868 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.