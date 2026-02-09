Lithia Motors (LAD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.17 per share and revenue of $9.1926 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $344.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $334.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.69. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $262.10 and a twelve month high of $405.14.

In other news, Director Congdon Stacy Loretz sold 75 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,810 shares in the company, valued at $651,600. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000.

LAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.70.

Lithia Motors, Inc is an American automotive retailer headquartered in Medford, Oregon. Founded in 1946 as a small auto body and glass shop, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest automotive retail networks in North America. Lithia operates dealerships across the United States and Canada, offering a broad portfolio of new and pre-owned vehicles from more than 40 different manufacturers.

The company’s core business activities include vehicle sales, financing, insurance, parts and service.

