Nabors Industries (NBR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Nabors Industries to post earnings of ($3.11) per share and revenue of $795.8210 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

NYSE NBR opened at $69.75 on Monday. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $23.27 and a twelve month high of $70.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple near?term EPS forecasts for Nabors, shaving expected losses for several 2026 and 2027 quarters (examples include Q2 2026 from ($2.06) to ($2.03), Q3 2026 to ($1.71), and Q1–Q4 2027 modestly improved). The upgrades signal an improving operating outlook and likely supported today’s stock gain. MarketBeat: Nabors updates

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBR shares. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Nabors Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Susquehanna set a $64.00 price target on Nabors Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.14.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 39.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. is a global oil and gas drilling contractor that provides land and offshore drilling rigs, drilling equipment and related services to energy companies around the world. The company’s operations span two core segments: drilling and evaluation, which includes land?based and platform drilling rigs as well as wellbore survey services, and wellbore technologies, offering pressure control equipment, downhole tools and specialized maintenance services. Nabors’ integrated model combines rig operations with engineered products and field support, positioning it as a full?service provider in the upstream sector.

The company maintains a diverse, modern fleet of automated and conventional drilling rigs and has pioneered advanced drilling technologies, including automated drilling controls and managed pressure drilling systems.

