Top Grocery Stocks To Watch Now – February 7th

CAVA Group, Casey’s General Stores, and BJ’s Wholesale Club are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling food and everyday household essentials—this includes supermarket chains, grocery wholesalers, and related retail or distribution businesses. Investors often treat them as defensive, consumer-staples holdings because they tend to produce steady cash flow and stable demand across economic cycles, though margins and returns can be sensitive to commodity prices, labor costs, and competition from discounters and online grocers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

CAVA Group (CAVA)

Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

