Black Hawk Acquisition (NASDAQ:BKHA) Trading Up 4.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BKHA) were up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.89. Approximately 211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Black Hawk Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hawk Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Black Hawk Acquisition Trading Up 4.3%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25.

Black Hawk Acquisition (NASDAQ:BKHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Hawk Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKHA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 354,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,111,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Black Hawk Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in Black Hawk Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $588,000.

About Black Hawk Acquisition

Black Hawk Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to effect a merger, stock purchase, asset acquisition, stock exchange or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Incorporated in Delaware, the company was created to raise capital through an initial public offering and to seek a target business that can benefit from its public listing and access to growth capital.

Since its listing on the NASDAQ under the ticker BKHA, Black Hawk Acquisition has focused on identifying businesses in sectors such as technology, industrials, consumer and financial services.

Further Reading

