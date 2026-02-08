Lantz Financial LLC Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,172 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 49.0%

EFV opened at $77.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $66.83. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.