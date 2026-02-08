SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW is SPC Financial Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,622,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,199 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $69,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,636,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,276,000 after buying an additional 13,016,546 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 240.8% during the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 17,576,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419,000 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $279,072,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $124,021,000. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,726,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,351 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $47.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

