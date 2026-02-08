Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.96 and traded as high as $71.01. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica shares last traded at $70.96, with a volume of 1,137,644 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on EMBJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMBJ. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 98.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 1,608.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embraer SA (NYSE:EMBJ), legally known as Embraer – Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica SA, is a global aerospace company headquartered in São José dos Campos, Brazil. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells commercial, executive, defence and agricultural aircraft. Embraer’s product portfolio includes the popular E-Jets family for regional and short-haul carriers, the advanced E2 series, a range of business jets under the Phenom, Legacy and Praetor brands, the A-29 Super Tucano military trainer and light attack aircraft, the C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport platform, and the Ipanema agricultural aircraft.

Embraer’s commercial aviation segment focuses on regional airlines and air taxi operators, offering aircraft that seat between 70 and 150 passengers.

