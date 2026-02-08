Fielder Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr $SPPP

Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (NYSEARCA:SPPP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,870 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr comprises 2.5% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fielder Capital Group LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr worth $10,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPPP. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr by 1,073.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr during the third quarter worth $147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

SPPP stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77. Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in physical platinum and palladium bullion in Good Delivery plate or ingot form. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was formed on December 23, 2011 and is domiciled in Canada.

