Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Stock Price Up 27.3% – Should You Buy?

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) traded up 27.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 2,542,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 407% from the average session volume of 501,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market cap of C$22.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.35.

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

