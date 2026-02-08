Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF $FELG Shares Sold by Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc.

Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,388 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 16.1% of Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF worth $27,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 15,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.19. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

