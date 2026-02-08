Fielder Capital Group LLC Invests $2.02 Million in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in CoreWeave by 49.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 47,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Munro Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 5,272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Munro Partners now owns 616,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,366,000 after purchasing an additional 605,010 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,241,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,863,000.

Get CoreWeave alerts:

Trending Headlines about CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Insider Activity at CoreWeave

CoreWeave Stock Up 20.5%

In other CoreWeave news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $24,629,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 111,427 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $8,066,200.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,922,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,738,461.80. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 4,512,893 shares of company stock worth $374,594,594 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV opened at $89.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day moving average is $102.10. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $187.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.03.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. CoreWeave’s revenue was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.82) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, January 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWV

CoreWeave Profile

(Free Report)

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.