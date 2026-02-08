Fielder Capital Group LLC Invests $2.02 Million in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in CoreWeave by 49.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 47,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Munro Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 5,272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Munro Partners now owns 616,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,366,000 after purchasing an additional 605,010 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,241,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,863,000.
- Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave rolled out a major consumer-facing brand campaign, “Ready for Anything, Ready for AI,” increasing visibility during the Winter Olympics and reinforcing its positioning as a purpose-built AI cloud provider. This can help sentiment and customer awareness. CoreWeave Introduces a New Brand Vision
- Positive Sentiment: Product update: CoreWeave introduced “ARENA,” a lab for AI production?readiness aimed at enterprise testing and deployment — a concrete product that supports revenue monetization and customer stickiness for production AI workloads. Introducing CoreWeave ARENA
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector context: Market commentary about bitcoin?miner-to?AI?landlord pivots highlights infrastructure demand and validates the addressable market for providers like CoreWeave — background support for the stock but not a direct company announcement. The Great Pivot: Bitcoin Miners Are Becoming AI’s Landlords (CRWV)
- Neutral Sentiment: Administrative items: CoreWeave set its Q4 / FY2025 earnings date and conference call (investors should watch for guidance/metrics on capacity and revenue conversion). CoreWeave Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms filed or announced investigations/class actions alleging securities fraud and misrepresentations about CoreWeave’s ability to scale infrastructure and meet guidance — Hagens Berman specifically flagged alleged data?center delays and concealed infrastructure risks. These actions create legal risk, potential distraction, and could pressure the stock if litigation progresses. Hagens Berman Investigating Claims Against CoreWeave
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling disclosed: Brannin McBee sold large blocks of shares in early February (SEC filings), which investors often view as a negative signal about insider conviction even if sales are for diversification or tax reasons. Insider Sales by Brannin McBee
Shares of NASDAQ CRWV opened at $89.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day moving average is $102.10. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $187.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.03.
CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. CoreWeave’s revenue was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.82) EPS.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, January 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.27.
CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.
CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.
