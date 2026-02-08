FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK Position Increased by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 4,863.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708,930 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital accounts for about 1.5% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 13.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 32,258 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 139.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 15,596 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bey Douglas LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bey Douglas LLC now owns 76,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 23,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,220 shares in the company, valued at $375,410. This represents a 70.32% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

FSK stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that primarily invests in private middle-market U.S. companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by structuring investments in floating-rate senior secured loans, unitranche financings, second lien debt and mezzanine instruments. As a business development company, FSK provides financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations for privately held enterprises.

Established in 2018 through a strategic partnership between FS Investment Corporation and KKR Credit Advisors, a division of global investment firm KKR & Co Inc, FSK combines the credit underwriting capabilities of KKR’s global platform with FS’s expertise in private credit markets.

