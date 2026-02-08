Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.0% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $340.96 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $344.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

