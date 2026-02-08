Lantz Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18,553.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,690,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,598,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,993,000 after purchasing an additional 97,389 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 52.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,164,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,829,000 after purchasing an additional 401,472 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,481,000 after purchasing an additional 27,056 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,312,000 after purchasing an additional 64,136 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $193.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $211.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.87 and its 200-day moving average is $194.59.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

