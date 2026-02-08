Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,593.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after purchasing an additional 272,563 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $59.45 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $59.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.83.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.