Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 43,745 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,998,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,745 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Starbucks worth $253,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 6.6% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $994,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,160. This represents a 28.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 3.5%

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.45 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.18. The firm has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.Starbucks’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 204.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Zacks Research upgraded Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 30th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

