Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Trading 2.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.68 and last traded at $39.49. Approximately 34,406 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 27,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $218.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.92.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Evans Bank, a New York-chartered commercial bank headquartered in East Aurora, New York. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a full range of financial services, including deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and commercial lending solutions. Evans Bancorp operates under the regulatory supervision of the Federal Reserve and the New York State Department of Financial Services.

Evans Bank’s product portfolio encompasses checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts designed for both individual customers and small- to mid-sized businesses.

