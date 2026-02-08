Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Stock Price Up 0% – Here’s What Happened

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.07 and last traded at $21.83. Approximately 31,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 127,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

Dnb Asa Stock Up 0.0%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Dnb Asa Company Profile

DNB ASA is Norway’s largest financial services group, offering a broad range of banking and financial products to retail, corporate and institutional clients. Its core activities include retail and corporate banking, lending, deposit-taking, payments, and wealth management. The firm also provides insurance, pension products, capital markets services and advisory solutions, positioning itself as a full-service provider for individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporations.

The company’s product suite spans everyday banking services, mortgage and consumer lending, trade and transaction banking, treasury and risk management products, asset management, and life and non-life insurance solutions.

