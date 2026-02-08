PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS Shares Purchased by Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,246 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS owned about 0.07% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $9,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,714,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,610,000 after buying an additional 897,077 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,947,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,923,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,617,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,021,000 after purchasing an additional 49,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,403,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,357,000 after buying an additional 358,984 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PULS opened at $49.67 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $49.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -112.98%.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation. PULS was launched on Apr 5, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

