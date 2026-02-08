Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE is Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s 9th Largest Position

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS trimmed its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 2.4% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS owned about 0.21% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $21,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BWM Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 262,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after buying an additional 97,229 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 433.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,500,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 691,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,920 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,314,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,683,000 after acquiring an additional 109,854 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $89.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.02 and its 200-day moving average is $80.11.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

