iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $34,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of IWF stock opened at $456.84 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $493.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $471.73 and a 200-day moving average of $464.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

