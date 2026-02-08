282,239 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPIB Acquired by Collier Financial

Collier Financial acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 282,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,565,000. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 7.2% of Collier Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Collier Financial owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 287,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 53,256 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 187,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 95,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $21,018,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $33.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $34.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years. SPIB was launched on Feb 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

