Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $61.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average of $58.80.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.