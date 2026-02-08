Collier Financial Takes $994,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF $SPYD

Collier Financial purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Collier Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 252.9% during the third quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 116.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $47.03 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.85.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
