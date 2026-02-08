McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Stock Holdings Lifted by Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,235 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.8% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 142.9% in the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $372.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $358.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.30.

Trending Headlines about McDonald’s

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $327.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $283.47 and a fifty-two week high of $328.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.96 and a 200-day moving average of $307.31.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.04% and a negative return on equity of 280.89%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $795,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,760. The trade was a 28.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $5,311,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,430. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,008 shares of company stock valued at $9,895,452. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

See Also

