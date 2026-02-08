Plato Investment Management Ltd Buys 36,462 Shares of UBS Group AG $UBS

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,920 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,462 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,878,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,357,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,595,641,000 after buying an additional 3,907,669 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in UBS Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 77,353,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,171,497,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417,945 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,424,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,975,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cevian Capital II GP LTD lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cevian Capital II GP LTD now owns 48,117,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,627,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,274 shares during the period.

UBS Group Price Performance

NYSE:UBS opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $49.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

