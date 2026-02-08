First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $806,000 Holdings in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

First National Bank of Hutchinson lowered its stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 37.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Celestica were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Celestica by 42.5% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 43.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Celestica by 20.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. Aletheia Capital lifted their price objective on Celestica from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Celestica from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Celestica from $359.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

Shares of CLS opened at $307.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.91. Celestica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $363.40.

In other Celestica news, President Todd C. Cooper sold 89,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $25,722,175.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 108,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,323,426.50. The trade was a 45.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 86,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $24,786,526.05. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 297,923 shares of company stock worth $88,027,459 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

