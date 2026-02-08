Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,989,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,334,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,695,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,507,956,000 after buying an additional 1,067,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,252,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,864,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,704 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,816,825,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,531,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,367,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $84.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. CICC Research raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $138,657.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 176,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,010,307.74. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 10,850 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $836,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 146,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,363.84. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock worth $81,397,635 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.