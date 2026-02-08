Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Acquired by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 594,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,409,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $4,796,000. Vega Investment Solutions boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 638,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of PG opened at $159.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.35. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $179.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $14,495,738.45. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,601,048.05. This trade represents a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,218. This trade represents a 54.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 103,904 shares of company stock worth $15,759,885 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.