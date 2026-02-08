Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) CEO Sells $63,371.76 in Stock

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Inglis sold 44,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $63,371.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,227,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,002,364.14. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 13.5%

Shares of KOS opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $705.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.90. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KOS. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $3.40) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $1.70 to $0.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kosmos Energy from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

Key Headlines Impacting Kosmos Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Kosmos Energy this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Independent coverage: Seeking Alpha published a feature framing KOS as a “high?stakes bet” on an oil rebound — a deep-dive that can attract retail and momentum traders but does not represent a company catalyst. Article Title

Independent coverage: Seeking Alpha published a feature framing KOS as a “high?stakes bet” on an oil rebound — a deep-dive that can attract retail and momentum traders but does not represent a company catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership: Several large funds (American Century, Patient Capital, Equinox, Vanguard, Geode) hold substantial positions; institutional ownership is reported at ~95% — high institutional stakes can limit float and amplify price moves on limited volume. Institutional Holdings

Institutional ownership: Several large funds (American Century, Patient Capital, Equinox, Vanguard, Geode) hold substantial positions; institutional ownership is reported at ~95% — high institutional stakes can limit float and amplify price moves on limited volume. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix: Recent notes are mixed — Goldman Sachs raised its target modestly to $2.00 (neutral); other firms have cut targets (Sanford Bernstein cut to $0.80). Consensus remains around a “Hold” with a ~ $2.08 average target, giving limited near?term analyst upside. Analyst Coverage

Analyst mix: Recent notes are mixed — Goldman Sachs raised its target modestly to $2.00 (neutral); other firms have cut targets (Sanford Bernstein cut to $0.80). Consensus remains around a “Hold” with a ~ $2.08 average target, giving limited near?term analyst upside. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CEO: Andrew G. Inglis sold ~148,182 shares across Feb. 3–4 (average ~$1.37–$1.42), reducing his stake by a couple percent; filings: Read More.

Insider selling — CEO: Andrew G. Inglis sold ~148,182 shares across Feb. 3–4 (average ~$1.37–$1.42), reducing his stake by a couple percent; filings: Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CFO and other senior execs: CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold ~79,124 shares (filing: Read More.); SVP Josh Marion and CAO Ronald W. Glass also sold meaningful stakes across Feb. 3–4 (filings: Read More., Read More.). These coordinated sales by several insiders are a negative governance/sentiment signal.

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 41.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 53.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 18.8% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 57,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 278,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high?impact offshore exploration opportunities.

The company’s portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

