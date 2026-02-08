ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Bought by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 36.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 31,142 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 67,159 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 32,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William H. Mcraven purchased 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.68 per share, with a total value of $499,970.24. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,970.24. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $46,315,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,152,410. The trade was a 60.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

NYSE COP opened at $107.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.72. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $108.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

