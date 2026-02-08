Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND is Correct Capital Wealth Management’s 5th Largest Position

Correct Capital Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,005 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Correct Capital Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Correct Capital Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $37,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWN Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period.

FBND stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.22. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $46.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a $0.146 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

