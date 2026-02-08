Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 26,853 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 715,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,853 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $33,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,031.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 539.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.64. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $50.58.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.