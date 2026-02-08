Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC is Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,425,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,447 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 12.3% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $576,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $133.25 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $94.88 and a twelve month high of $134.87. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.09.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GSLC was launched on Sep 21, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

