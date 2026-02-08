iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY is B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 2.4% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $10,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY stock opened at $266.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $180.65 and a 1 year high of $288.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Growth Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Growth Index.

