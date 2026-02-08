iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Stock Position Boosted by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 94,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 17,988 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 491.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 37,246 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF opened at $341.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.13 and its 200-day moving average is $333.91. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $232.57 and a one year high of $349.08.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

