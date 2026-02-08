Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,143 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2,438.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 897,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,569,000 after buying an additional 862,471 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,687,000 after buying an additional 665,100 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,540,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,035,000 after acquiring an additional 641,736 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 489.2% in the 2nd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 695,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after acquiring an additional 577,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 88.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,160,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,554,000 after acquiring an additional 545,783 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

